RAIN RETURNS: Isolated showers on Friday, severe storms possible this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Inland showers on Friday morning
- Severe storms possible Saturday night
- More rain Sunday
YAY— Rain!
As today's drought monitor echoes the need for rainfall across most of Texas, the 'big weather picture' continues to look favorable for a good drink of rain. The 'wrinkle' of upper-level low pressure moving across the western U.S. continues to deepen, securing a track for multiple rounds of rainfall here in the Coastal Bend.
Combined, both rounds of rain should gift us with 1-2" rainfall locally, and as much as 3-5" in the northern watershed. That's more rain than Corpus Christi has seen in all of 2026. The last time more than two inches of rainfall was observed in a single day at Corpus Christi International Airport was almost a year ago, on March 27, 2025.
Spring Break
While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans as of now are Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay weather aware for any fine-tuned changes to this forecast. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 80s during the afternoons. Water temperatures have been in the 70s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Cloudy, windy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Friday: Isolated showers, windy, humid
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Friday night: Cloudy, windy, muggy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!