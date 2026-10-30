Rain returns for the morning before we dry out and warm up for Halloween weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday morning

Drying out this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s for northern neighborhoods, mid 80s for southern neighborhoods

Halloween weekend looks drier and warmer with upper 80s for afternoon highs

Tracking our next cold front on the way Tuesday

Rain chances for Friday, before a dry and warm Halloween

This morning we're seeing a few showers pushing through the Coastal Bend interacting with our gulf moisture in the atmosphere. The highest rainfall totals are currently expected across the northern half of the Coastal Bend from Bee through Aransas counties so plan a few extra minutes for the morning commute! Luckily this afternoon most of that activity should push off to the northeast of the area leaving us to dry out in southern neighborhoods first where daytime highs will push into the mid 80s, with northern neighborhood likely closer to the lower 80s if not the upper 70s towards Refugio and Beeville! Going into Halloween weekend we'll see more sunshine returning to the sky with daytime highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s across the region. By trick or treating time we should be in those upper 70s, but it will still be very humid out and about!

Tracking our next cold front by Tuesday

An upper level system is pushing into the Pacific northwest this weekend and will move across the central United States early next week. This will drive our next cold front into the Lone Star State arriving in the Coastal Bend tentatively Tuesday afternoon. Luckily this would mean drier air behind it and more seasonable temperatures returning to end the first week of November with daytime highs in the lower 80s instead of upper 80s! I'm also watching a second piece of energy by late next week and into next weekend, but that forecast is still too far out to be certain about for now, so make sure to check back for updates!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend! (And hopefully a spooktacular Halloween!)