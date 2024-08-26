Watch Now
RAIN: Last week of August will be wet

Daily showers and thunderstorms expected
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Dust off the rain gear. The first rains of August are finally here after nearly a month of 'dry'.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Expect spotty showers to dance across the Coastal Bend each day this week. Rain becomes more widespread for the second half of the work week. Corpus Christi International Airport hasn't recorded measurable rain since July 27 and we've noticed! This week's rain will be helpful in maintaining a surplus for the year and (if it happens in the right places) should help keep our lake levels from sinking further.

Expect afternoon high temperatures to be lower as a result of the clouds and rain: low 90s versus our average high of 94ºF.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, overnight showers likely
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great week!

