Rain is just a day away! Here's how much rain to expect over the next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Disrespectful winds' continue
- A few light showers Thursday, mostly dry
- Best rainfall: this weekend!
Oppressive & windy
Expect our neighborhoods to be windy all week. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph on Thursday and Friday, which is just a little bit more than what was observed on Wednesday. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. Strong south-southeast winds will keep oppressive humidity in the forecast. Whether you enjoy it or not— that's a good thing!
Rain!
The 'big weather picture' continues to look favorable for a good drink of rain over much of Texas! A few bouts of drizzle are possible on Thursday, but the afternoon will be mostly rain-free. Eventually, bona fide rain will begin late Thursday night. This is all thanks to the high humidity and a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the western U.S. This upper-level area of low pressure will send multiple rain chances our way, lasting into next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, windy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!