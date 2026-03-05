Rain is just a day away! Here's how much rain to expect over the next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

'Disrespectful winds' continue

A few light showers Thursday, mostly dry

Best rainfall: this weekend!

Oppressive & windy

Expect our neighborhoods to be windy all week. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph on Thursday and Friday, which is just a little bit more than what was observed on Wednesday. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. Strong south-southeast winds will keep oppressive humidity in the forecast. Whether you enjoy it or not— that's a good thing!

Rain!

The 'big weather picture' continues to look favorable for a good drink of rain over much of Texas! A few bouts of drizzle are possible on Thursday, but the afternoon will be mostly rain-free. Eventually, bona fide rain will begin late Thursday night. This is all thanks to the high humidity and a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the western U.S. This upper-level area of low pressure will send multiple rain chances our way, lasting into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy, windy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!