Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Rain is just a day away! Here's how much rain to expect over the next week.

Highest totals expected across the watershed
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has an update on expected rainfall this weekend. (3-4-2026)
Rain is just a day away! Here's how much rain to expect over the next week.
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Disrespectful winds' continue
  • A few light showers Thursday, mostly dry
  • Best rainfall: this weekend!

Oppressive & windy
Expect our neighborhoods to be windy all week. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph on Thursday and Friday, which is just a little bit more than what was observed on Wednesday. Everyone's designated trash day could become a game of 'find my trash bin'. Strong south-southeast winds will keep oppressive humidity in the forecast. Whether you enjoy it or not— that's a good thing!

Rain!
The 'big weather picture' continues to look favorable for a good drink of rain over much of Texas! A few bouts of drizzle are possible on Thursday, but the afternoon will be mostly rain-free. Eventually, bona fide rain will begin late Thursday night. This is all thanks to the high humidity and a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the western U.S. This upper-level area of low pressure will send multiple rain chances our way, lasting into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy, windy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2026 Elections