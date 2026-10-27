Rain chances return this week before a warmer, drier Halloween weekend arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly to partly cloudy skies for Tuesday

Highs this week in the low to mid 80s

Scattered showers return this morning along the coast

Isolated t-showers this afternoon for inland neighborhoods

Halloween looks partly cloudy and warmer as we dry up into the weekend

Cloudier skies with rain chances on the rise

We'll hold on to more cloud cover for Tuesday with more pops of sunshine at times this afternoon as the cloud cover filters through the area. This morning we're already seeing showers affecting coastal neighborhoods like Rockport through the NAS-Corpus Christi which will be around for the morning commute. We should see the activity become more spotty in nature and spread inland as we head through our Tuesday. It won't be a widespread drought busting rainfall, but a decent 30-40% coverage across the area today so it's not a bad idea to bring an umbrella along! This story looks pretty similar for Wednesday with coastal morning showers and spotty afternoon inland t-showers, and we could hold on to some lingering moisture as well for the Thursday morning commute before we dry up into the weekend.

Late week and Halloween Outlook

By Thursday evening into Friday we'll likely see the rain chances start to be on the downturn. For now they can't be entirely ruled out so we're holding on to a 20% chance for Halloween itself on Saturday, but there's still time for the forecast to change some more! I'm leaning towards the drier solution this weekend, which would see more partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the rise into the upper 80s for the weekend! We could even be nearing the 90°F mark to kick off the first week of November but that remains to be seen.

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!