Rain chances return for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Average temps
- Scattered showers return Thursday
Wednesday has been beautiful, but Thursday will be a bit different. Expect warmer temps in the morning with middle 70s, warming to the middle 90s by afternoon. Something else to expect: scattered showers. Thursday will bring the return of more humidity and rain chances, but Friday morning looks to bring better overall rain chances for most neighborhoods.
A coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will form by Thursday early evening. The upper level pattern is going to help keep our atmosphere full of water, so while the showers will be scattered, this should make for decent downpours. As of right now, Friday night plans look dry. More rain is likely at the beginning of next week, too!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Thursday: Isolated PM t-storms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
