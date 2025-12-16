Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Slightly warmer temperatures and rain chances are on the way.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will have a brief cool down heading into Friday this week, but before we get there, temperatures stick around in the 70s and 80s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Rain chances start tonight, with more rainfall expected for Wednesday across our neighborhoods. Tonight, you can expect some cloudy conditions, rain, and patchy fog.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Showers with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers

Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!

