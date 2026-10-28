Rain chances hold on today, before we dry up and warm up for Halloween weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly to partly cloudy skies for Wednesday

Highs this work week in the low to mid 80s

Scattered showers return this morning along the coast

Isolated t-showers this afternoon for inland neighborhoods

Halloween looks partly cloudy and warmer as we dry up for the weekend

Cloudier skies with rain chances holding on briefly

We could see some patchy fog for inland neighborhoods this morning thanks to the high moisture content and yesterday's showers. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of Wednesday but some of us could see partly cloudy skies at times heading into the afternoon. Overall rain showers are still expected near the morning commute for northeastern and coastal neighborhoods so it might be worth it to plan on a few extra minutes this morning! For our Wednesday afternoon we'll see it start to spread inland some and get more spotty in nature, so only about 30% coverage on the radar today is likely but I would still bring the umbrella along just in case. Thursday morning looks to be our last rain chances before we start to dry up heading into Halloween weekend.

Late week and Halloween Outlook

By Thursday evening into Friday we'll likely see the rain chances start to be on the downturn. For now they can't be entirely ruled out so we're holding on to a 20% chance for Friday and Halloween itself on Saturday, but there's still time for the forecast to change some more! I'm leaning towards the drier solution this weekend, which would see more partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the rise into the upper 80s for the weekend! We could even be nearing the 90°F mark to kick off the first week of November but that remains to be seen.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!