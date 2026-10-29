Rain chances fade for Coastal Bend as temperatures warm up for Halloween weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy morning, with more sunshine this afternoon for the eastern half of the Coastal Bend

Isolated showers focused on inland and western neighborhoods

Warming highs for Halloween weekend

Tracking another cold front for the first week of November

Rain chances decrease, while we heat up for the end of October

While we could see some spotty showers for inland neighborhoods today and tomorrow, most of us will likely not get in on the action anymore unfortunately. At least not in terms of any significant rainfall at least. The best rain chances will remain off to the west of the Coastal Bend with the moisture from Vance in the Pacific working across the Lone Star State. Daytime highs will also be on the rise as a result of some more sunshine in the afternoons to end the week, with Halloween on Saturday coming in around 88°F in the afternoon! We'll hold on to this heat to kick off November as well before our next cold front races across Texas next week.

Next week's cold front and the rain chance it brings

By Tuesday we're tracking our next potential cold front for the Coastal Bend which will likely stir up some rain chances thanks to the plentiful moisture in our atmosphere. After it passes through the area we'll dry out for dew points, and cool off for daytime highs coming in around 82° next Wednesday and potentially the upper 70s for the end of next week. Of course there's still time for this to change, but right now it's looking fairly likely and I'm looking forward to the more seasonable temperatures!

I hope you have a great Thursday!