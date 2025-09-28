Pleasant and comfortable conditions continue into next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas- Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Pleasant and comfortable conditions through much of the upcoming week

Temperatures will climb by midweek

For the start of the work week expect no real changes to the forecast. Dry air in place will keep us dry through much of the upcoming week despite a disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere impacting the area. Low temperatures this morning out-performed the expectations a bit, especially near the coast. Be sure to enjoy the pleasant and comfortable conditions!

The National Weather Service expects summer-like weather to persist in other parts of the country. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi is right in line with average seasonal temperature of 87 to 88 degrees.

Onshore flow will not have a chance to establish itself until late in the week to bring moisture back. Friday into the weekend will start to see low end rain chances mainly in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening

Monday:

Temperature: High: 89 °F

Winds: North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon

Tuesday:

Temperature: High: 91 °

Winds: North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Have a great day!