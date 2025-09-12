CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursdayday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wet start to Friday morning

Average temps

Rain, Rain, come this way... showers are done for Thursday, but will come back early Friday morning. Expect showers to begin just before dawn, moving in from the Gulf. While the activity will be scattered, rain will come down heavy in some neighborhoods, making for a messy commute. Plan to leave a bit earlier so you can take it slow and arrive safe! While coastal neighborhoods will see the rain endding around lunch time, some storms may trigger others. This is more likely for inland neighborhoods like Alice, and will last into the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin in the middle to uppers 70s, warming to the middle 90s by afternoon, depending on local showers. Friday night plans will be ok, but keep an eye out for a few more showers on Saturday, though these showers should be more isolated in coverage. Sunday looks drier with rain returning next week.

PLAN AHEAD: Wet start to Friday morning commute

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Morning t-storms, clearing by mid afternoon

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!

