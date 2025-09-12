PLAN AHEAD: Wet start to Friday morning commute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursdayday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wet start to Friday morning
- Average temps
Rain, Rain, come this way... showers are done for Thursday, but will come back early Friday morning. Expect showers to begin just before dawn, moving in from the Gulf. While the activity will be scattered, rain will come down heavy in some neighborhoods, making for a messy commute. Plan to leave a bit earlier so you can take it slow and arrive safe! While coastal neighborhoods will see the rain endding around lunch time, some storms may trigger others. This is more likely for inland neighborhoods like Alice, and will last into the afternoon.
Temperatures will begin in the middle to uppers 70s, warming to the middle 90s by afternoon, depending on local showers. Friday night plans will be ok, but keep an eye out for a few more showers on Saturday, though these showers should be more isolated in coverage. Sunday looks drier with rain returning next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY: Morning t-storms, clearing by mid afternoon
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!