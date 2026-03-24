Patchy fog to start Tuesday, but we'll have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy Fog through ~8-9am

Mostly Sunny and warm this afternoon in the 80s

Seven day forecast remains dry for now

Elevated fire danger throughout the week

As we start of Tuesday we're seeing some areas that have visibility less than 1 mile currently like Alice, Kingsville, and even by the airport! This should fizzle out shortly after daybreak making way for mostly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures look to top out in the mid and upper 80s once again today with a light breeze around 10-20mph from the southeast.

Through the rest of the work week this activity is on a rinse and repeat pattern just about daily, but fog chances should start to decrease slightly for us. Either way the afternoons look a little breezy, with plenty of sunshine and 80s to go around. By Friday night we're tracking our next cold front arrival for the area. It doesn't look like a big rain maker unfortunately with chances sitting less than ~20% as it rolls through. However it will begin some slight relief for the heat dropping us to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Saturday afternoon. By Sunday we'll start our warm up once again as temperatures start to rebound with the southerly winds returning. Hopefully you're able to enjoy the nice weather we'll have to close out the month of March!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Patchy Fog, Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 85F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 66F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: AM Patchy Fog (although less than today most likely), then a Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!