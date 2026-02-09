Patchy fog to start the day, then plenty of sunshine and a nice Monday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

Patchy AM Fog Possible

Mostly Sunny and 80s this afternoon

Breezy this afternoon and tomorrow

Well over the weekend we held on to southeasterly flow and more moisture flowing into the Coastal Bend's atmosphere which is allowing for some foggy start as we head into the second week of the month. Today we'll have a sunny afternoon with some clouds, but by tomorrow we'll see mostly cloudy skies as a disturbance works through, but the rain chances remain far off to our northwest. Through the rest of the week we'll remain pretty warm in the upper 70s if not lower 80s, so not record breaking but well above average for us in this time of year. This weekend we're looking ahead to another small rain chance with another cold front on the way by Valentine's Day, but with so much time to go make sure to check back for updates! As of now the biggest influence it will have is likely to be morning lows going back to the 50s from the 60s, while daytime highs don't look to shift too much unless we see things get a little stronger and colder in the upper level pattern throughout this week. Either way I hope you're able to enjoy the nice weather we'll have this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 82F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, AM Patchy Fog

Temperature: 62F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

