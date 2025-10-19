Patchy fog in the early morning hours, light cold front on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with a light cold front on the way today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Behind this weaker cold front is a drop in humidity values, closer to a muggy range for Corpus Christi with a more dry range for our more northern neighborhoods.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions for the beginning of the week but high temperatures will still be in the 90s. Temperatures are still above normal for this week, where the average is 85ºF. Rain chances are also slim this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, slightly gusty winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies



Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!