Passing showers wrap up this afternoon, decreasing cloud cover by evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had some showers roll through our neighborhoods this morning into the early afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With some increasing cloud cover this afternoon, high temperatures will result in the upper 80s for majority of our neighborhoods. Low 90s are possible for some of our area, depending on how much cloud cover is present during the warmest part of the day.

Rain chances are slim for the remainder of the work week, but another pop up shower is possible for Wednesday. There is also some chances for rain this weekend, between stray and isolated.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!