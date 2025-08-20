Stray showers today, better rain chances Thursday into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! You can keep that umbrella closed today as most of our rainfall activity is expected Thursday into the weekend.

We still have available moisture for shower activity, but low pressure is still north of us that will begin to dip further south on Thursday. The best opportunity of rainfall is Thursday with small chances following Friday into the weekend.

At this time, high temperatures will come down to the mid 90s versus the upper 90s as we see more rainfall activity the next few days.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!