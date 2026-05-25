Partly Cloudy with spotty showers for Memorial Day, but more rain is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy and humid for most of us today

A few spotty showers and storms this afternoon are possible

Better rain chances tomorrow afternoon, and even more Wednesday

Then drier and warmer heading into the weekend

Memorial Day Forecast

Today we'll see partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of us this afternoon. Winds should be around ~10-15mph from the east-northeast and turning southeast into the afternoon with peak gusts pushing around ~20mph at times. We could see a few spotty showers and even storms develop with afternoon heating closer to the coast, but most of us should stay dry today! Just keep it in mind if you have any outdoor or beach related plans!

Rain Chances on the Rise

The rain could start this afternoon, but going into Tuesday and Wednesday is where I'm expecting them on the rise even more across the Coastal Bend! Tomorrow won't be a total washout, but we'll likely see a few more showers and storms on the radar. Then we head into Wednesday where it's looking likely that most of us at least see some rainfall coming down. current estimates want to give us a decent ~0.5-1" locally with some higher totals into the watershed! Hopefully we can see some dents in the rainfall deficit and drought monitor as we head towards the Thursday update.

I hope you have a great day Coastal Bend!