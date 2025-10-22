Partly cloudy with isolated showers into the early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers this morning into early afternoon, brief if you see any today

Daytime highs around the 90F mark feeling like the mid 90s

Better rain chances push back in with a more promising system from Friday through Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Mild



Temperature: 73F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Wednesday Coastal Bend!