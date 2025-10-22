Partly cloudy with isolated showers into the early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers this morning into early afternoon, brief if you see any today
- Daytime highs around the 90F mark feeling like the mid 90s
- Better rain chances push back in with a more promising system from Friday through Sunday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers
Temperature: 90F
Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Mild
Temperature: 73F
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Thursday: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers
Temperature: 90F
Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph
Have a great rest of your Wednesday Coastal Bend!