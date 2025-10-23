Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Partly cloudy skies with quick isolated showers for our Thursday

Sunrise Forecast: Thursday, October 23rd, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday there Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 80s and near 90 today
  • Isolated showers for today and tomorrow are possible but brief if you see any
  • Better rain chance works in by Friday night into Saturday night with totals estimated around 0.25-1" currently from southwest to northeast in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy with quick showers

Temperature: 89F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and mild

Temperature: 74F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny with isolated showers possible

Temperature: 90F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!

