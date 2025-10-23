Partly cloudy skies with quick isolated showers for our Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday there Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 80s and near 90 today
- Isolated showers for today and tomorrow are possible but brief if you see any
- Better rain chance works in by Friday night into Saturday night with totals estimated around 0.25-1" currently from southwest to northeast in the area
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy with quick showers
Temperature: 89F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and mild
Temperature: 74F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly Sunny with isolated showers possible
Temperature: 90F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
I hope you have a great rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!