Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible for our Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- We're seeing some patchy fog develop this morning that will dissipate after the sun rises
- Spotty showers are also possible throughout the morning hours
- Feels like temperatures in the 90s today and tomorrow
- Rain chances have decreased, but are still there for this weekend(20-30%)
With all our moisture in place we'll have feels like temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer than actual air temperatures as we head into the afternoon. Spotty shower activity is also possible through the morning hours with this afternoon looking drier for most of us. This weekend we'll hold on to some weak rain chances around 20-30% which isn't as strong as it looked earlier this week but we'll still take it! As we head into next week things get a little messier with the potential for another cold front working into the region. If it holds its strength we could see temperatures dip below average by the Thanksgiving holiday! Unless of course it starts to stall out similar to our more recent cold fronts. We'll keep an eye on it so make sure to check back for updates to the forecast through the coming days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: 86F
Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid
Temperature: 72F
Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly Cloudy with Isolated showers
Temperature: 88F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Thursday Coastal Bend you've almost made it to the weekend!