Patchy fog overnight, cold front arrives Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog form overnight. Our next cold front arrives early Sunday morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The next cold front of the season arrives Sunday morning, dropping temperatures and bringing gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
With colder, drier air in place, fire weather remains a risk as well with dry vegetation and no rainfall in the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Patchy fog in the early AM, mostly sunny
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 15-20 mph
Have a great Saturday!