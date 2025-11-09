Patchy fog overnight, cold front arrives Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog form overnight. Our next cold front arrives early Sunday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The next cold front of the season arrives Sunday morning, dropping temperatures and bringing gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

With colder, drier air in place, fire weather remains a risk as well with dry vegetation and no rainfall in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Patchy fog in the early AM, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph

Have a great Saturday!