Partly cloudy skies take over for Wednesday, with stray showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Abundant humidity in the mornings, "air you can wear"

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies

A few stray showers this afternoon moving inland along the sea breeze

Better rain chances return this weekend

Hump Day Heat

For today we'll still be warm outdoors under partly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s for most of us with upper 80s right along the coast. We could see a few stray showers once again start to pop up as we head into the late morning hours and afternoon as they work inland along the sea breeze, but they'll be quick moving similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days.

Rain Chances Rising this Weekend

Going into Friday and Saturday we're seeing the next plume of additional moisture funneling in from the southwestern gulf, and a frontal boundary working into the Lone Star State. This combination is leading to a slight increase in rain chances (~40-50%) heading into the start of the weekend, but positioning, timing, and intensity are still being ironed out since high resolution model guidance won't start to come available until later Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. Either way I would say plan on a few more showers around and maybe even some thunderstorms heading into Friday afternoon and Saturday for now, but keep in mind it won't be a washout the entire day either. It probably won't be as good of a forecast for beach weather, but if you're wanting a quick trip to the park you should be okay just keep an eye on the radar! By Sunday most of this should dry up, but if the disturbance remains with us instead of moving northeast, we could see a few more showers into Sunday morning. Current rainfall estimates are ranging from ~0.25-0.75" coming down through the Friday-Sunday period, but make sure to check back for any updates through the next 48-72 hours as the forecast becomes finalized!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!