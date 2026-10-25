Partly cloudy skies return Monday followed by morning thunderstorms on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Clouds clearing up Monday morning

Waking up to lows in the middle 60s

Scattered showers & thunderstorms develop Tuesday morning

Rain chances diminish throughout the week, keeping an eye on the forecast for Halloween

To kickoff the work week ahead of us, cloud cover is expected to decrease before sunrise, giving us an opportunity to wake up to lows in the mid 60s inland and bottom 70s near the coast. Throughout the day, we will have partly cloudy skies across the Coastal Bend, with a few 'chispas' possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are low for Monday, but that will change on Tuesday as our area of high pressure overhead shifts towards the east. Additional moisture will funnel into the region giving us more ingredients to work with to get coastal showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning.

Rain this week

Tuesday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week, with widely scattered showers in the forecast. Model trends have been suggesting that the heaviest rain will fall near the coast on Tuesday morning, but once the afternoon rolls around, the showers will become more dispersed around the region. So far, Tuesday is not looking like a complete washout, but it will bring some rain that could put a chip in our drought monitor. Wednesday consists of more on-and-off showers in the forecast, but most of the activity will be confined to our eastern neighborhoods. Coastal plains communities can anticipate some more rain on Thursday, but as the week progresses, rain chances will trend downwards. I'm still watching out for some rain potential through Halloween since our upper-level pattern could still support a few storms, but for now those rain chances remain low. Keep checking back in on the trick-or-treating forecast!

KRIS 6 Weather

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!