Partly cloudy skies return for Wednesday, with a few showers for lucky neighbors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Breezy afternoon with peak gusts around 25mph from the southeast

Isolated showers for northern neighborhoods this morning

Isolated T-Storms along the sea breeze this afternoon for inland neighborhoods

Mid Week Heat, Feeling Like Summer

Partly cloudy skies look to be the forecasts for most of South Texas as we head into Wednesday. This will leading to daytime highs climbing towards the upper 90s and a few triple digits to the west of highway 77. Combine this with the dew points temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, and it will be feeling like the triple digits across the board from roughly 3-5PM this afternoon. Make sure to remember those heat safety practices since it looks to sticks around through the rest of the seven day forecast!

Rain Chances and The Week Ahead

Going into the rest of the week high pressure overhead is expected to remain the dominant force of the forecast. This means plenty of sunshine and heat going into this week, as well as limited rain chances unfortunately. Luckily we do have plenty of moisture to work with, so a few sea breeze showers and thunderstorms into the afternoons are still possible for inland neighborhoods through Thursday before most of this dries up into the weekend. Right now the "best" chances will be this morning and tomorrow afternoon, but this will still only amount to 20-30% coverage across the area at most.

I hope you have a great Wednesday out there Coastal Bend!