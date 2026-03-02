Partly cloudy skies and windy afternoons to kick off the first week of March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

Partly cloudy skies most of the week

Windy afternoon starting tomorrow through Friday

A decent rain chance on the way this weekend

As we start off the new month and meteorological Spring we're beginning to warm more and more across south Texas with our daytime highs being sustained in the 80s for a while now. We're seeing exactly that this week with 80s and 60s pretty much daily and some more cloud cover overnights.

Starting tomorrow we'll begin to notice more winds in the afternoons with gusts pushing as high as ~30mph at times from the southeast. Keep in mind this will likely continue through Friday so plan on a windy week! As we head into the weekend we start to turn our eyes more towards our rain chances.

By Friday night we'll start to see some more upper level support and moisture flowing into the region that looks like it'll give us the boost we need for some showers and maybe even thunderstorms this weekend. Keep in mind we're still a decent ways out so make sure to check back through the week ahead for updates on timing and rainfall total estimates! Right now we're sitting with a good 40-60% chance as we head from Saturday night through Monday. We'll keep you updated as the latest guidance comes available.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 67F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-27mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the new week!