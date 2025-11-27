Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for our Thanksgiving holiday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool and breezy conditions throughout our Thanksgiving today

Isolated storms could start tomorrow night and see showers continue through Monday

Next week we'll see a more significant cool down to kick off December early in the week

Today we're starting off significantly cooler in the 50s for most of us this Thanksgiving morning. We'll see more cloud cover work in tonight and into tomorrow before rain chances increase from tomorrow night and continue on and off through about Monday of next week. Also going into Sunday and early next week as we're starting December, daytime highs look to be even cooler in the low 60s and upper 50s after our next cold front works in Sunday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy skies

Temperature: 74F

Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

Temperature: 61F

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 74F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, afternoon turning SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Thanksgiving Coastal Bend!