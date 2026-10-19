Partly cloudy Monday for the Coastal Bend with cooler air still in place for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cooler Monday ahead with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s

A few stray showers possible, but won't add up to much

Afternoon breeze from the northeast around 15-20mph

More sunshine on the way through the week with highs rising to the mid 80s

Cooler start to the week, with a few stray showers

For today we'll see a good amount of cloud cover overhead keeping us cooler in the lower 80s and upper 70s for afternoon highs. Stray showers have been pushing in this morning towards Jim Hogg and Brooks counties, but most of this activity is drying up as it moves from west to east. We'll hold on to this slight chance of showers with 10-20% coverage today and for the next 48 hours, but overall it will be pretty light and not add up to much in the rain gauge.

Above average temperatures for the rest of the week

With mostly sunny conditions returning by Tuesday and for the remainder of the week we'll see daytime highs climbing back into the mid 80s. Along the coast we'll still likely be in the lower 80s on the island, but as you go inland you can expect highs from 84°-87° from Tuesday through Friday. Afternoons look pretty normal in terms of our breeze, it will be out of the east and northeast with peak gusts only getting to 15-25mph through the next few days helping to regain some moisture in the atmosphere. However, by Thursday to Friday we'll see an upper level ridge building in overhead meaning we'll actually see rain chances decrease for the end of the week even though we'll have more available moisture than what we're seeing today.

Quick Tropics Update

For the majority of the Atlantic Basin we're seeing quiet conditions, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of interest off the eastern seaboard closer to the North Carolina and Virginia area. Over the next seven days it has a 40% chance of development and if it becomes named it will be Josephine officially. Either way even if it doesn't become named they're expecting windy conditions and higher surf towards their neck of the woods.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!