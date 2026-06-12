Partly cloudy for Friday, with a few more spotty showers into the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy with high in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Spotty showers possible throughout the day

Better rain chances this weekend, and peaking to start next week

Friday Forecast

Today we'll see more sunshine start popping out as we head into the later morning and afternoon hours as we heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for daytime highs. Keep in mind it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when accounting for humidity out there! The silver lining is that we could see a few more spotty showers along the sea breeze today throughout the day, even though it won't amount to much yet for the majority of us if we do see activity on the radar. Wind wise we'll be out of the southeast once again coming in closer to 10-20mph and gusts upwards of 25mph at times.

Rain returns this Weekend

As we head into tomorrow and Sunday we're watching an additional plume of moisture working in from the southwestern gulf pushing over northern Mexico and South Texas. This is what will increase rain chances for us slightly into the weekend with scattered showers and storms as we start to head into Saturday afternoon and Sunday. As we head into Monday and Tuesday next week you can expect the coverage to become more widespread with heavier downpours at times! Of course we're still a few days out from the "main event" if you will so make sure to check back for updates over the weekend!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!