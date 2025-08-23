Partly cloudy conditions tonight with storms returning Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are expecting some more wet weather here in our neighborhoods through mid next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some of our neighbors saw rainfall throughout the day and we will see another round of showers and storms Sunday, as well as headed into the first half of next week.

With more cloud cover in the forecast, temperatures will be under average with highs in the low to mid 90s. Therefore, heat risk is minor the next few days before high pressure dominates the forecast towards the end of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain chances overnight

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with possible overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!