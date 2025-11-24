Partly cloudy and warm today, but relief is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy and humid today in the mid to upper 80s

Cold front Wednesday morning cools us off to near or below average by Thanksgiving

Better rain chances work in by the weekend around 20-40%

Today we're starting off pretty warm in the low to mid 70s with dew points not too far off Luckily the winds we have in place are breaking up most of the fog before it can rally set up across most of our neighborhoods. Rain chances remain best to the north of us this afternoon, but we could see a stray one work in towards the Beeville area. Our next cold front is on the way though working in by Wednesday and cooling us off as well! Current model guidance puts us around the 50F mark Thanksgiving morning with a daytime high in the low 70s which hopefully ends up holding true! Following this we'll see more moisture return to the area for the weekend bringing rain chances back to the area also.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 87F

Winds: S 10-20 mph, G 20-30mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid

Temperature: 69F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!