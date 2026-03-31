Partly cloudy and a breezy afternoon, with rain chances inching closer each day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy and breezy today in the 80s

Elevated fire danger through the work week

Rain chances increasing for Easter weekend with a cold front expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning

As we're gettting ready to close out the month on March today we're looking warm and windy once again this afternoon. I'm calling 85F for Corpus Christi with winds gusting to ~30mph at times this afternoon from the southeast. This pattern is mostly expected daily through the end of the week.

As we head into Easter Sunday rain chances are on the rise sitting around 60-70% right now. Rainfall estimates are hinting at a good 0.25-0.75" for us, but there's still time for those estimates to change drastically so make sure to check back for updates through the week ahead. By Saturday night we're expecting our next cold front to arrive which aids in the rain chances and cools us off for Easter Sunday. We'll likely only get up to around ~70F for the holiday and start off next week in the mid 70s for daytime highs.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 69F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-30 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday and end of the month Coastal Bend!