Overnight storms are possible across the Coastal Bend— here's what to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Storms likely early Saturday morning

Some storms could be severe

Showers end Saturday

FRIDAY— SATURDAY RAINFALL

Please keep an eye on the forecast. While this is a very uncertain forecast, but it's best to stay prepared. Storms are expected after midnight and could be strong and even severe. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday (level 1 out of 5 risk). Showers will continue on throughout Saturday with rainfall gradually ending by mid- to late-afternoon. If strong storms develop, this would be most likely during the early morning hours of Saturday morning. The main concern would be for strong winds and 1" hail (the size of a quarter). There is also the possibility that no storms come our way and we merely see a few showers. It's best to prepare for overnight storms: have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware!

KRIS 6 WEATHER A better look at the uncertainty in the forecast.

MOTHER'S DAY

Thankfully, Mother's Day looks dry and hot. Afternoon high temperatures will top out near 90ºF under partly cloudy skies. I'd schedule any outdoor plans with Mom on Sunday, but make sure to keep Mom hydrated! Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, another cold front will move all the way across the Coastal Bend. It will bring rain to Central Texas, but won't have much rain to offer us by the time it arrives. There's still a chance of wet roadways on Monday morning, but no significant weather is expected as of now.