Overcast skies and breezy conditions with showers overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures were able to warm to 80ºF here in Corpus Christi along with overcast and gloomy skies.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Throughout the afternoon, temperatures were in the 70s and 80s across our neighborhoods, along with some gusty winds. The winds stick around through the weekend as our next cold front is on the way overnight into Sunday morning.

As this cold front moves in, a line of showers and storms will pass some of our neighborhoods overnight into Sunday, dropping temperatures into the 50s. We will have some below normal temperatures in the forecast for the next few days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!