Overcast skies and breezy conditions with showers overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Temperatures were able to warm to 80ºF here in Corpus Christi along with overcast and gloomy skies.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Throughout the afternoon, temperatures were in the 70s and 80s across our neighborhoods, along with some gusty winds. The winds stick around through the weekend as our next cold front is on the way overnight into Sunday morning.
As this cold front moves in, a line of showers and storms will pass some of our neighborhoods overnight into Sunday, dropping temperatures into the 50s. We will have some below normal temperatures in the forecast for the next few days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 63ºF
Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with showers
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Saturday!