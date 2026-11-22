CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s Sunday morning

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through 6:00AM Monday

Rain Chances return Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

Cold front expected on Sunday cooling us off for next week and the Thanksgiving holiday

Cold Fronts and Rain Chances

For Sunday we'll see our next cold front approaching South Texas bringing a rain chance for Sunday and cooler temperatures to kick off the week of Thanksgiving. For now it's sitting around 50-60% scattered coverage for showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. The best chances for heavier downpours and thunderstorms looks like our coastal neighborhoods, where the SPC has also issued a level 1/5 risk of severe weather with hail being our main threat. We'll keep an eye on the radar, but make sure to have ways to receive weather warnings on Sunday and stay weather aware just in case!

Cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving Holiday

To start the work week we're looking at daytime highs falling below average in the wake of our cold front to the mid and upper 60s. Another surge of cold air is expected by Tuesday, which keeps highs in the 60s through Thanksgiving while dropping lows from the 50s to start the week to the 40s by the middle of the week. The cold front is also expected to bring drier air in behind it, so rain chances are looking low for now through the holiday, but make sure to check back for updates and keep the jacket handy for the cooler weather anyways!

I hope you have a great weekend Coastal Bend!