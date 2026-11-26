CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend! Happy Thanksgiving!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Clouds clearing Tuesday night

Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Cold temps Wednesday and Thursday morning!

One of the coldest Thanksgiving mornings

Wednesday morning is going to be cold! Expect morning low temps 35-45ºF across the Coastal Bend! I have a low temperature forecast of 37ºF here in Corpus Christi. That would make 2026 the coldest Thanksgiving morning since 1993. That year, Thanksgiving was also on November 25 and the low temp at CCIA was 36ºF. The record low temperature for November 26 is 34ºF set back in 2007.

Our neighbors just up Interstate 37 toward Bexar County are under Freeze Warnings through Thursday. Thankfully, I'm not expecting a freeze for our neighborhoods, but frost may form on the windshield in our inland neighborhoods.

Warming Up

This week has brought some of the coldest days we've had in a long time. There will be plenty of sunshine to help push afternoon high temps into the lower (hopefully mid) 60s. A gradual warm-up will take place over the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average by Saturday, but a cold front will be approaching South Texas on Sunday. At this point, it does look like the final days of November will stay cool.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will happen on Saturday November 28 on account of a nor'easter ripping up the East Coast. This is the first time the event has been rescheduled due to weather, but it likely the best decision. Near hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential downpours are expected to begin in New York City right as the parade begins. Historically, weather's impact on the parades balloons has caused problems and even hurt specctators. You'll see the 2025 parade airing on KRIS 6 on Thanksgiving morning instead.

Have a great holiday week ahead!