October may be ending but it's still 'False Summer' in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind gusts to 25 mph today

Expect disrespectful winds to return this afternoon and linger through midweek. This will keep humidity high and highs in the upper 80s will feel like the lower 90s as a result. Another change this week: rain finally returns!

A cold front will move through Texas, but will not reach the Coastal Bend. It will be close enough to cause unsettled weather in our forecast. Expect daily rain chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Accumulations are likely to be modest, but most probable on Halloween. I'm keep a close eye on the Trick-or-Treat forecast, but at this point I think there will be a window that will allow the kiddos to enjoy Halloween festivities.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, breezy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great week!