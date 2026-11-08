Numerous heavy showers and thunderstorms developing Sunday and Monday; monitoring flood risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heavy showers develop in Coastal Plains after midnight Sunday and through Monday

Flood Watch in effect until 12:00 PM Monday

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 12:00 AM Monday

Gusty winds near 40mph with some storms

Expecting 2"-4" of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible

Wet weather returns

Over the next 48 hours, we're expecting multiple "batches" of thunderstorms to push through the region, which will be disruptive to your Sunday plans. A few showers and storms have developed out towards the west Saturday evening, but the heaviest rains will begin after midnight. For Sunday morning, expect slick roadways and frequent downpours across the area. During the afternoon, the showers remain widespread, but a few neighborhoods could catch a short break in the rain, with cloudy skies overhead. Forecast models are showing another round of numerous thunderstorms moving in Sunday night into the Monday morning work commute. The rain will begin to clear up a bit more by Monday afternoon with a few isolated storms remaining in the forecast through Tuesday.

KRIS 6 Weather

Impactful weather in your neighborhood



Flooding

The Coastal Bend is under a level 2 out of 4 Slight Risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding in the Coastal Bend for Sunday. Our neighborhoods can pick up between 2"-4" of rain, with localized higher totals possible as high as 7"-9". Storms that continue to develop over the same neighborhoods could pose the threat of flash flooding, which is why the flood watch is in place through Monday morning. While rainfall is very much appreciated here in South Texas, too much of it at once can be problematic.



Gusty Winds

Wind gusts may be "disrespectful" at times and approach 40mph Sunday. If you haven't already done so, secure any loose outdoor items and bring them inside.



Hazardous Marine Conditions

These winds will generate choppy to rough waters from Baffin Bay up the Texas coastline on Sunday. I would avoid a beach trip with this unsettled weather throughout most of the day, and a high rip-current risk as a result of stronger wind gusts out of the ENE. Minor Coastal Flooding is also possible this weekend during high tide periods. The Small Craft Advisory will expire on Monday at midnight.

KRIS 6 Weather

Comfy weather next week with diminishing rain chances

The mid-level support from our atmosphere should start to exit the region by Tuesday of next week, leaving behind the cooler temperatures for the second week of November. Daytime highs range in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s through next Friday. As our upper level weather pattern chances allows for a dip in the jet stream (or a trough) to set up to our east, we're expecting some drier air to filter in by the end of the week as another front could pass through. I'm not expecting much in the way of rain or a cooldown, so it won't be very noticeable, but the dry air will keep some enjoyable fall weather in the mix.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!