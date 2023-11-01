November's off to a cool start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy November!
It's still a chilly start to the month of November! Despite a cold start, Wednesday afternoon will warm up nicely. This morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for most communities. Thanks to dry air, you can expect a big warm up this afternoon—still, even high temps will top out below average.
Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Upper 80s will return to the forecast by next week; unfortunately, rain will not return to the forecast for the foreseeable future. Dry conditions will keep us in drought and water restrictions for the time being. November typically offers a little more than two inches of rainfall, so let's hope that pans out for us here in the next few weeks!
Have a great day!