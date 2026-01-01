New Year's Heat: Temps will be 15 degrees warmer than usual as January begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy New Year's Eve!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very dry conditions = elevated fire danger

Much warmer temps to start the New Year!

Good bye 2025!

Temperatures across some neighborhoods were near freezing this morning, but the dry conditions around the Coastal Bend helped our New Year's Eve high temps reach either side of 70ºF. From one extreme to another, a big warm-up is underway. The year ends on a dry note, with a rainfall deficit of nearly one foot; there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast.

Hello 2026!

On Thursday (New Year's Day), afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. The new year will begin with a January heatwave! Friday's afternoon temps will skyrocket to the mid 80s across the Coastal Bend. A weak cold front arrives on Saturday, but it won't stop the heatwave. This weekend, afternoon highs will remain near 80ºF — a trend that continues next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

New Year's Eve: A few clouds, not as cold

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: Light and variable

New Year's Day: Sunny and pleasant!

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warmer

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

Have a safe evening and Happy New Year!!!