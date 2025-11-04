Near normal temperatures this afternoon, warm up starts midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures hang out in the low 80s and upper 70s across our neighborhoods this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
After Tuesday, temperatures begin to warm in the mid 80s and low 90s through Saturday. Into Sunday morning and early afternoon, our next cold front of the season arrives, dropping temperatures slightly on Sunday, with a more noticeable temperature change by Monday.
On Monday, highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, putting us below normal for the average. This will remain dry with no rain chances in the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Tuesday!