Near normal temperatures the next couple of days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon, Coastal Bend!

Temperatures are pleasant throughout our neighborhoods for the start of the week before heat increases midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Near normal temperatures through Tuesday

No rain chances this week

Temperatures increase by midweek

While temperatures are nice today and expected to be similar Tuesday, there will be a gradual warm up in the forecast. Temperatures will start to climb towards the mid 80s and low 90s from midweek through the weekend.

Dry conditions stay in the forecast as well with no rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!