Near normal temperatures the next couple of days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon, Coastal Bend!

Temperatures are pleasant throughout our neighborhoods for the start of the week before heat increases midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Near normal temperatures through Tuesday
  • No rain chances this week
  • Temperatures increase by midweek

While temperatures are nice today and expected to be similar Tuesday, there will be a gradual warm up in the forecast. Temperatures will start to climb towards the mid 80s and low 90s from midweek through the weekend.

Dry conditions stay in the forecast as well with no rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

