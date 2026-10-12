CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity makes a comeback (dew points in the upper 70s near the coast)

Low rain chances this week (10-20% coverage)

Cold front pushes through Texas starting Wednesday, cooler temps arrive here this weekend.

A muggy start to the week

Overnight into our Monday, more gulf moisture will surge back into the area leading to a few morning showers, but mostly in our Northeastern most neighborhoods and up into the Victoria Crossroads. Some pop up showers will develop along the sea-breeze in the afternoon, but it's not much rain to get excited about. The next few days don't offer much more in terms of rain, stray to isolated sea-breeze storms at best. Our weather pattern doesn't really begin to shake up until Friday.

Muggy conditions and spotty showers return; watching a cool front arriving late this week

Minor coastal flooding

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place through early Tuesday morning. During high tide periods, coastal inundation could occur leading to minor coastal flooding or coastal erosion along some of our beaches. This could make driving along beach roadways a challenge at times. The rip current risk will remain low the next few days, with surf at around 2-4 feet at Bob Hall Pier.

Cooler air on the way

By the middle of the week, a cold front will advance through Texas associated with a developing low pressure system that will advance to the Northeast. North and Central Texas could receive some beneficial rainfall from this system, but here in the Coastal Bend, I'm not expecting a majority of the rain to make it here. We could have an opportunity to see some showers on Friday, but it won't be a washout across our neighborhoods. The exact timing of this frontal passage is still uncertain, and how much of a dropoff in our temperatures we could experience is still up in the air. Currently, I'm forecasting highs in the 80s for the end of the week and lows in the 60s. A few models are entertaining the idea of even cooler temps than that, but I do not think this front will be strong enough to give us cold weather. Keep checking in on the forecast regarding the timing and impacts of this front as they are fine-tuned.

Tropics

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a new area of interest in the tropics with low chances of developing over the next week. I'm not concerned about this becoming any tropical trouble for the Coastal Bend. Typically during the month of October, most tropical cyclones that do form are "home grown" and come from the Gulf or Caribbean. We'll let you know of any new developments in the tropics.



Have a great start to the week, Coastal Bend!