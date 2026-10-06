Mostly sunny week ahead for Coastal Bend, with eyes on the tropical development

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Breezy winds with peak gusts from the NNE around 20-25mph

Coastal Flood Advisory through 7PM Tuesday evening

Monitoring the tropics for potential development

Sunny skies and Breezy Afternoons

For Tuesday we'll see plenty of sunshine across the area that will help us warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for daytime highs in most of our neighborhoods. Pretty similar conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday and through the rest of the work week with rain chances remaining minimal. Into the afternoons you can expect the winds to pick up to around ~20mph in terms of stronger gusts virtually every day this work week.

Tropics update and late week rain chances

By Thursday we're watching additional moisture get pushed our way that could promote some more isolated showers especially for coastal communities a little more than today or tomorrow's expectations. However a lot of this will depend on what happens out in the gulf over the next 48 hours. The NHC is currently giving the disturbance in the southern gulf a 80% chance of development over the next two days. If we do see this storm begin to organize more it will absorb a lot of the moisture that's supposed to head our way and keep the rain chances out in the gulf waters. If it stays weaker and more unorganized, we could see more of this moisture move our way and even up the rain chances from the current ~20% I have in the forecast. Either way current model trends keep the system further to the east of Corpus Christi and the Texas coast, so I wouldn't worry in terms of any major system working into Texas for now, just on how it could affect our rain chances. The main impact from this storm for us currnetly would be higher than normal tides, and an increase in rip current risk late this week. We'll keep you updated with any more updates to the forecast!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!