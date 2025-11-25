Mostly sunny skies today before tonight's cold front cools us off for tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy fog through our morning commute hours dissipates after the sun comes up

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s

Cold front arrives late tonight bringing breezy, cool, and dry conditions for tomorrow

This morning we're seeing a little bit of patchy fog for our inland communities that should dissipate after the sun has risen for a bit. This afternoon we'll expect mostly sunny skies with daytime highs getting to the mid 80s "feeling like" the low 90s at times. Rain chances exist towards our southern viewing area, but overall I think most of us remain dry today. Then for the rest of these weekdays we'll see pleasant conditions in the 70s for daytime highs after a morning low near 50F for Thanksgiving! Better rain chances start to work back in as we go into the weekend before the next cool down could move into our area by early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm

Temperature: 86F

Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 61F

Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 73F

Winds: N-NE 15-25 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!