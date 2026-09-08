Mostly sunny skies heat things up for Tuesday with a few showers this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Breezy afternoon with gusts up to 25mph from the south-southeast

Sea breeze t-showers possible in the afternoon for inland neighborhoods

Tuesday's Toasty Temperatures

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine across the entire Coastal Bend as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s for daytime highs by 3-4PM. We'll have a few clouds this afternoon, and the potential for a few sea breeze showers for inland neighborhoods. Some of these could even get strong enough for a few rumbles of thunder, but most of us will still be staying dry today!

Rain Chances and The Week Ahead

Going into the week ahead high pressure is expected to remain the dominant force of the forecast. This means plenty of sunshine and heat going into this week, as well as a reduction in rain chances unfortunately. Luckily we do have plenty of moisture to work with, so a few sea breeze showers and thunderstorms into the afternoons are still possible for inland neighborhoods. Right now the "best" chances will be Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, but this will still only amount to 20-30% coverage across the area at best, so I wouldn't count on a drought busting rainfall.

I hope you have a great Tuesday out there Coastal Bend!