Mostly Sunny skies for the Coastal Bend, with Tropical Storm Isaias in the gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Winds out of the Northeast around 20-25mph this afternoon

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the gulf, minimal impacts for the Coastal Bend

Monitoring some better rain chances to start next week

Sunny Skies and Climbing Temperatures

We're expecting plenty of sunshine across the Coastal Bend through the rest of the week. Drier air moving into the region, combined with abundant sunshine, will help temperatures climb above average. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s across Corpus Christi and inland communities, while areas along the coast, including Port Aransas and Mustang Island, stay in the upper 80s.

A few isolated afternoon showers may develop, especially on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. Any showers that do form will be brief and move through quickly.

Tropical Storm Isaias and Local Impacts

As of the National Hurricane Center's 4 AM advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias has formed over the southern Gulf with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is forecast to track east before turning north toward the northern Gulf Coast by Friday night and into the weekend.

For the Coastal Bend, significant impacts are not expected. However, higher surf, increased swells, and an elevated rip current risk are possible along area beaches through the latter part of the week.

Rain Chances Return Next Week?

Looking ahead to early next week, there are signs that additional Gulf moisture could move back into South Texas, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances currently remain in the 20-30% range due to uncertainty in the forecast and the expected spotty nature of the activity.

We'll continue to monitor the trend over the coming days, but every drop counts and we'll gladly take any rainfall we can get!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!