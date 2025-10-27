Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s for our Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Feels like temperatures today near or hit the century mark

Rain chances increase tomorrow night along the cold front that we're expecting

Wednesday into Friday expect below average overnight lows and daytime highs (50s and 70s respectively)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 92F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Hot before evening cold front

Temperature: 94F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!