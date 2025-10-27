Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s for our Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Feels like temperatures today near or hit the century mark
- Rain chances increase tomorrow night along the cold front that we're expecting
- Wednesday into Friday expect below average overnight lows and daytime highs (50s and 70s respectively)
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 92F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid
Temperature: 73F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Hot before evening cold front
Temperature: 94F
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!