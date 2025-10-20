Mostly Sunny skies and heat index near 100° for our Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Daytime highs get into the low and mid 90s this afternoon

More moisture in the air has feel like temperatures pushing to the triple digit mark

Rain chances increase slightly as we head into Friday and Saturday sitting around 20-30%

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and above normal temperatures

Temperature: 92F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid



Temperature: 73F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny skies

Temperature: 93F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your week Coastal Bend!