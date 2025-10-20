Mostly Sunny skies and heat index near 100° for our Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daytime highs get into the low and mid 90s this afternoon
- More moisture in the air has feel like temperatures pushing to the triple digit mark
- Rain chances increase slightly as we head into Friday and Saturday sitting around 20-30%
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and above normal temperatures
Temperature: 92F
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid
Temperature: 73F
Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny skies
Temperature: 93F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great start to your week Coastal Bend!