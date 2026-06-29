Mostly Sunny for Monday with a breezy afternoon before the last day of June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny Skies with highs in the lower 90s

"Feels Like" Temps into the triple digits

Minimal Rain Chances to end the month and welcome July

Sunny Skies to Close Out June

As we head through the day most of the cloud cover will burn off leaving us with mostly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. This warms us up into the lower 90s for highs and upper 80s right along the coast, but we'll all be seeing "feels like" temps upwards of the 100°F mark. Going into tomorrow and the start of July on Wednesday we're expecting fairly similar conditions so make sure to stay cool if you'll be outside for extended periods of time!

Rain Chances Rise Slightly, but Remain Low

We're holding on to plenty of moisture in the Coastal Bend, but it doesn't always translate into rain chances without the right environment to pull the water from the air to produce thunderstorms and rain showers. Going into this week we're seeing the "lid" on our atmosphere start to lighten up some towards Wednesday into Thursday which could allow for a few more pop up showers to take place, but widespread development for now remains unlikely. We're still waiting on our next big lifting mechanism like a low pressure system or surface boundary to really fire up the rain chances, but I wouldn't count on too much for the final days of June and the first days of July.

Full Strawberry Moon

Today is the full moon for the month of June! This is known as the "Strawberry Moon" thanks to it being the time of year strawberries are ripening and can be picked. It won't be red like a strawberry, but it will still be a big and bright sight if you'll be out and about tonight! We're expecting mostly clear skies overhead with the moon rising around 8:41pm this evening.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week!