Mostly sunny and dry conditions this afternoon, low 70s overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods with a mostly sunny and dry pattern.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
With a sunny and dry pattern, high temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Tuesday's high was 88ºF, fairly close to the average for this time of year at 86ºF.
Rain chances remain slim through the remainder of the week into the weekend. Drier conditions settle for the week as well, and a drop in dewpoints for Sunday with a light cold front pushing through.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday!